Volume Mix Strength at Keurig: Is Demand Outpacing Pricing?

Keurig Dr Pepper KDP delivered an encouraging start to 2026, with first-quarter results highlighting resilient consumer demand across several key categories. While pricing remained an important contributor to growth amid an inflationary environment, the company also benefited from healthy volume/mix trends, particularly in its U.S. Refreshment Beverages business. The performance raises an important question for investors: Is KDP's growth increasingly being driven by underlying demand rather than pricing actions alone?



The numbers suggest that demand is playing a meaningful role. First-quarter net sales increased 8.1% year over year, with net price realization contributing 5.5% and volume/mix contributing 2.6% to growth. The standout performer was the U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment, where net sales grew 11.9%, supported by 7.2% volume/mix growth and 4.7% growth from pricing actions. Management highlighted strong momentum in carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks and sports hydration products. Meanwhile, Dr Pepper's regular, diet and zero-sugar offerings collectively gained market share during the quarter, underscoring healthy underlying consumer demand.



KDP's ability to generate volume growth despite higher prices reflects the strength of its brand portfolio and innovation pipeline. Products such as Canada Dry Fruit Splash, Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut, Bloom Pop prebiotic sodas and the company's expanding energy portfolio led by GHOST and Bloom are helping attract new consumers and drive incremental purchases. Distribution gains, effective point-of-sale execution and increased marketing investments are also supporting demand. Notably, management indicated that SNAP-related impacts have remained manageable, while category volumes across carbonated soft drinks and broader liquid refreshment beverages have stayed positive.



Looking ahead, KDP expects pricing to remain a contributor, but management believes strong consumer engagement, innovation and distribution expansion will continue supporting healthy volume trends. Although overall sales growth may moderate from the elevated first-quarter level, the company expects U.S. Refreshment Beverages to remain an outsized growth driver throughout 2026. If KDP can sustain positive volume/mix growth while maintaining pricing discipline, it could signal that the company's growth story is increasingly rooted in demand strength rather than inflation-driven price increases alone.

Keurig Dr Pepper’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 15.7% in the past three months, outperforming both the industry and the broader Consumer Staples sector, which have grown 7.8% and 5%, respectively.

KDP Stock's Past Three-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is KDP a Value Play Stock?

Keurig Dr Pepper currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 12.80X, lower than the industry average of 19.06X and the sector average of 16.64X. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

KDP P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

The Chef's Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, a specialty food distributor serving restaurants, hotels and hospitality customers, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef's Warehouse’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.3% and 24.7%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Vita Coco Company COCO is a leading beverage company best known for its Vita Coco brand, with a portfolio that also includes hydration, energy and protein-based beverages. COCO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco’s current financial-year sales and earnings calls for year-over-year growth of 21.4% and 47.9%, respectively. COCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.



The Coca-Cola Company KO, a global beverage giant, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). KO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests a year-over-year increase of almost 3% and 8.7%, respectively.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.