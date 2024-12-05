Volta Finance Declares 8% Yield Dividend

Volta Finance (GB:VTA) has released an update.

Volta Finance Limited has declared a quarterly interim dividend of €0.15 per share, payable on January 16, 2025, which totals approximately €5.49 million. This dividend represents an annualized yield of 8% of the net asset value, offering shareholders an option to receive payments in Euros or Pounds Sterling. Investors interested in steady income streams might find Volta’s consistent dividend strategy appealing.

