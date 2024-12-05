News & Insights

Stocks

Volta Finance Declares 8% Yield Dividend

December 05, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Volta Finance (GB:VTA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Volta Finance Limited has declared a quarterly interim dividend of €0.15 per share, payable on January 16, 2025, which totals approximately €5.49 million. This dividend represents an annualized yield of 8% of the net asset value, offering shareholders an option to receive payments in Euros or Pounds Sterling. Investors interested in steady income streams might find Volta’s consistent dividend strategy appealing.

For further insights into GB:VTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.