News & Insights

Stocks

Volta Finance Aligns Directors’ Interests with Shareholders

November 04, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Volta Finance (GB:VTA) has released an update.

Volta Finance Limited has announced the purchase of 3,403 ordinary shares as part of the directors’ remuneration package, with shares acquired by directors Dagmar Kershaw, Stephen Le Page, Yedau Ogoundele, and Joanne Peacegood. These transactions reflect the company’s commitment to align directors’ interests with shareholders by compensating them partially in shares. This move may interest investors looking at corporate governance and stock ownership strategies.

For further insights into GB:VTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.