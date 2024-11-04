Volta Finance Aligns Directors’ Interests with Shareholders

Volta Finance (GB:VTA) has released an update.

Volta Finance Limited has announced the purchase of 3,403 ordinary shares as part of the directors’ remuneration package, with shares acquired by directors Dagmar Kershaw, Stephen Le Page, Yedau Ogoundele, and Joanne Peacegood. These transactions reflect the company’s commitment to align directors’ interests with shareholders by compensating them partially in shares. This move may interest investors looking at corporate governance and stock ownership strategies.

