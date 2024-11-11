Volt Lithium Launches $5 Million Public Offering

Volt Lithium (TSE:VLT) has released an update.

Volt Lithium Corp. has announced a $5 million public offering of units and a $1.1 million concurrent private placement, with Canaccord Genuity Corp. leading the effort. Each unit in the public offering consists of one common share and half of a share purchase warrant, with the company aiming to raise further funds through potential over-allotments.

For further insights into TSE:VLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.