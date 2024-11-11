Volt Lithium Launches $5 Million Public Offering

Volt Lithium (TSE:VLT) has released an update.
Volt Lithium Corp. has announced a $5 million public offering of units and a $1.1 million concurrent private placement, with Canaccord Genuity Corp. leading the effort. Each unit in the public offering consists of one common share and half of a share purchase warrant, with the company aiming to raise further funds through potential over-allotments.
