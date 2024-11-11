News & Insights

Volt Lithium Launches $5 Million Public Offering

November 11, 2024 — 06:32 pm EST

Volt Lithium (TSE:VLT) has released an update.

Volt Lithium Corp. has announced a $5 million public offering of units and a $1.1 million concurrent private placement, with Canaccord Genuity Corp. leading the effort. Each unit in the public offering consists of one common share and half of a share purchase warrant, with the company aiming to raise further funds through potential over-allotments.

