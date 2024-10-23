News & Insights

Stocks

Volt Lithium Advances in Battery-Grade Lithium Production

October 23, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Volt Lithium (TSE:VLT) has released an update.

Volt Lithium has achieved a significant milestone by producing battery-grade lithium carbonate from oilfield brine in the Permian Basin, marking a step forward in its efforts to become a key player in North America’s lithium supply chain. The company’s innovative direct lithium extraction technology is proving efficient and cost-effective, positioning Volt as a potential leader in the commercial production of lithium from oilfield brine. This advancement is part of Volt’s ongoing strategy to secure critical mineral supplies for the continent.

For further insights into TSE:VLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLTLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.