Volt Lithium Advances in Battery-Grade Lithium Production

Volt Lithium (TSE:VLT) has released an update.

Volt Lithium has achieved a significant milestone by producing battery-grade lithium carbonate from oilfield brine in the Permian Basin, marking a step forward in its efforts to become a key player in North America’s lithium supply chain. The company’s innovative direct lithium extraction technology is proving efficient and cost-effective, positioning Volt as a potential leader in the commercial production of lithium from oilfield brine. This advancement is part of Volt’s ongoing strategy to secure critical mineral supplies for the continent.

For further insights into TSE:VLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.