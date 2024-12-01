Volkswagen workers to go on warning strikes across Germany, Reuters says

Volkswagen (VWAGY) workers will go on warning strikes on Monday at plants across Germany, labor union IG Metall said, marking the first large-scale walkouts at Volkswagen’s domestic operations since 2018, Reuters’ Maria Martinez reports. The start of the strikes represents a further escalation of a dispute between Europe’s top carmaker and its workers over mass layoffs, pay cuts and possible plant closures – drastic measures the company says it cannot rule out in the face of Chinese competition and cooling consumer demand.

