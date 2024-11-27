Volkswagen, SAIC Motor announce new JV agreement

The Volkswagen (VWAGY) Group announced that it is strengthening its 40-year partnership with SAIC Motor for the long term. In Shanghai, both companies signed an extension of their joint venture agreement until the year 2040. By extending the agreement, the partners are creating early planning security beyond 2030 in a very dynamic development phase of the Chinese automotive market, Volkswagen said, and at the same time, Volkswagen and SAIC are accelerating the transformation of their joint venture company, SAIC VOLKSWAGEN, in the areas of product portfolio, production, and decarbonization. The shared goal of the partners is to achieve a leading market position for SAIC VOLKSWAGEN with the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Audi brands in the era of intelligent, fully connected electric vehicles. Ralf Brandstatter, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG for China: “Volkswagen and SAIC are pioneers of individual mobility in China. Together, we established one of the first international joint ventures in the region 40 years ago. With this long-term contract extension, we underline the importance of this collaboration and the significance of the Chinese market for the Volkswagen Group. We are accelerating the transformation of SAIC VOLKSWAGEN in line with our ‘In China, for China’ strategy on all levels, bringing a new generation of electrified vehicles onto the road by 2026, and thus making our partnership economically and technologically future proof.”

