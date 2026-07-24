Volkswagen Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) reported lower first-half vehicle deliveries and weaker profit as sharply declining demand in China, U.S. tariff costs and intense competition weighed on results, while management said stronger cash generation and a growing European electric-vehicle order book showed signs of resilience.

Chief Executive Oliver Blume said the group is operating in a “more than challenging environment,” citing weak consumer confidence, subdued demand, trade barriers, regulatory pressure and high energy costs. In China, he said the overall market declined by 20% in the first half of 2026, while more than 500 new models entered the market, increasing competitive pressure and export activity by Chinese automakers.

“We at Volkswagen are acting early on and decisively,” Blume said, pointing to the company’s new Group Target Picture 2030 program, which aims to reduce complexity, lower costs and improve competitiveness.

Deliveries Fall, But Orders Improve in Europe

Volkswagen Group deliveries fell 6% year over year to 4.1 million vehicles in the first half. Blume said the underlying demand picture was stronger than the headline figure suggested, noting that deliveries excluding China joint ventures rose 2% in the period and 3% in the second quarter.

Regional performance was mixed. Europe deliveries rose 3%, allowing the group to retain what Blume called its “clear number one position.” North America returned to growth with an 8% increase in volumes, supported by new models despite continued weakness in battery-electric vehicles. South America deliveries increased 9%.

China remained the main drag. Blume said deliveries in China declined 37% in the second quarter and 26% in the first half, reflecting weak consumer sentiment, the end of subsidies and a model transition. Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Arno Antlitz said China unit sales were 0.9 million vehicles, down 31% year over year.

The company highlighted stronger order trends in Europe. Blume said order intake increased 4% year over year to 2.1 million vehicles in the first half, while the European order book reached about 1.1 million vehicles at the end of June, equal to more than three months of sales visibility. Battery-electric vehicle orders increased 57% to 330,000 vehicles and represented 31% of the European order book, up from 22% at the end of 2025.

Blume said the Volkswagen ID. Polo, Škoda Epiq and CUPRA UrbanRebel generated more than 70,000 orders within weeks of launch, before entry-level variants became available. He said the new Electric Urban Car Family uses one platform shared by three brands across four models, with about 80% shared parts and more than €600 million in expected synergies.

Profit Drops as Cash Flow Improves

Volkswagen Group sales revenue was broadly stable at €158 billion in the first half. Operating profit totaled €5.9 billion, down 12% from the prior-year period, corresponding to a 3.8% operating margin. Excluding restructuring costs and a write-off related to the ID.4 in the U.S., the margin was 4.3%.

Profit before tax declined 26% to €4.8 billion, while profit after tax decreased to €3.1 billion. Antlitz said the decline reflected the lower operating result and a negative swing in the other financial result, mainly due to valuation effects and impairments on participations and shareholdings.

Automotive net cash flow improved to €3.2 billion, compared with an outflow of €1.4 billion in the first half of 2025. Excluding mergers and acquisitions, clean net cash flow was €3.7 billion. Automotive net liquidity stood at €32.7 billion at the end of June.

“The half-year results are another wake-up call for action,” Antlitz said. He said the 4% margin level showed that existing cost reductions are not sufficient in the current economic and competitive environment.

Brand Performance Varies Across the Group

Passenger cars recorded operating profit of €4.8 billion, up 8% year over year, with a 4.1% margin. Commercial vehicles were affected by restructuring and alignment costs in the first quarter, with operating profit down 24% to €0.9 billion. Financial services operating profit was also €0.9 billion, roughly in line with the prior-year period.

Brand Group Core reported operating profit of €3.6 billion and a 4.9% margin. Volkswagen brand’s operating margin was 2.4%, or 3.8% after adjusting for non-recurring effects. Škoda posted an 8.5% operating margin, which Antlitz said showed what could be achieved with strong products and a competitive cost base.

Brand Group Progressive reported an operating profit of €1.1 billion and a 3.8% margin, despite lower sales and revenue caused by weaker volumes in China and the U.S. Antlitz said Audi is expected to benefit in the second half from product launches, including the Q7, Q9 and RS models, along with cost work. During the Q&A session, he said Audi is expected to lower its own margin guidance from 6% to 8% to 5% to 7%, still representing an improvement from the first half.

Porsche’s automotive operating profit rose 45% to €1.2 billion, with an 8% margin, following restructuring and repositioning measures begun in 2025.

Volkswagen Targets Lower Complexity and More Cost Cuts

Management detailed the Group Target Picture 2030 program, which Blume described as “not just a cost reduction program” but a comprehensive plan covering technology, performance and group steering.

The company plans to streamline its model lineup by up to 50% and reduce available equipment options by up to 75%, while maintaining what Blume called “meaningful choice” for customers. Volkswagen also plans to consolidate platforms, electronic architectures and software stacks into two regional technology ecosystems: one for the Western Hemisphere and one for the Eastern Hemisphere.

Antlitz said overhead costs remain a major structural gap compared with automotive peers, amounting to roughly 30%. Under the 2030 plan, Volkswagen aims to reduce global overhead costs by about €11 billion and lower the automotive overhead cost ratio to around 12% by 2030 from roughly 16% today. He said achieving that benchmark could imply an additional workforce reduction of around 50,000 employees, mostly in administrative areas worldwide, on top of existing programs.

The group previously agreed to reduce headcount at Volkswagen AG by 35,000. Including Audi, Porsche and CARIAD, the company plans to reduce headcount by 50,000 in German entities by 2030. Antlitz said roughly 21,000 employees have already left the company in Germany, largely through early retirement schemes.

Blume said plant closures in Europe are not realistic before the end of the decade and would be a last option. Volkswagen is aligning its cost base to a production volume of 9 million vehicles per year and targeting a break-even point below 8 million vehicles. The company had previously invested for capacity of about 12 million vehicles per year and has already reduced capacity by about 2 million units.

Outlook Maintained for Margin and Cash Flow

Volkswagen now expects full-year sales revenue to be 3% below the prior year, while maintaining its operating return on sales outlook of 4% to 5.5%. The group also maintained its automotive net cash flow forecast of €3 billion to €6 billion and net liquidity guidance of €32 billion to €34 billion.

Antlitz said the group continues to expect a tariff burden of €4 billion to €5 billion on a yearly basis, including direct tariff costs and volume impacts. Blume said Chinese automakers now hold more than 8% market share in Europe, with more than 30% share in plug-in hybrids, and called for a “level playing field” from European policymakers.

The company also expects about €7.4 billion in proceeds from the agreed sale of a 51% stake in Everllence to Bain Capital. Antlitz said the transaction supports portfolio management and strengthens liquidity, though he said it was too early to specify how potential restructuring costs would be booked.

About Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.