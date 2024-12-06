VolitionRx announces pricing of $1.9M registered direct offering

VolitionRx (VNRX) announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of (i) 445,648 shares of its common stock to certain directors and executive officers of the company at an offering price of $0.5722 per share, and (ii) 2,857,389 shares of its common stock, together with common stock purchase warrants, composed of Form A warrants to purchase up to 2,857,389 shares of common stock and Form B warrants to purchase up to 1,428,693 shares of common stock, to other investors at a combined offering price of $0.5722 per share and accompanying warrants. The Form A warrants and Form B warrants have an exercise price per share of $0.5722 and $0.71525, respectively, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the issuance date. The Insiders did not receive any Warrants in the offering. The company issued and sold its securities in the offering directly to the investors and did not engage a placement agent in connection with the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about December 9, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering to the company are expected to be up to approximately $1.9M, before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by the company, assuming no exercise of the Warrants. The additional gross proceeds to the company from the Warrants, if such Warrants are fully exercised, will be approximately $2.7M.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VNRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.