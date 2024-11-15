Volex Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Dividend Increase

Volex plc (GB:VLX) has released an update.

Volex plc reported a robust 30.4% increase in revenue to $518.2 million for the first half of 2024, driven by strong growth in Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electricals. The company maintained its operating margins and increased its interim dividend by 7.1%, highlighting confidence in its strategic growth plan and diverse market exposure. Volex’s ongoing investments in capacity expansion and customer programs aim to support its ambitious target of reaching $1.2 billion in revenues by FY2027.

