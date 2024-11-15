News & Insights

Stocks

Volex Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Dividend Increase

November 15, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Volex plc (GB:VLX) has released an update.

Volex plc reported a robust 30.4% increase in revenue to $518.2 million for the first half of 2024, driven by strong growth in Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electricals. The company maintained its operating margins and increased its interim dividend by 7.1%, highlighting confidence in its strategic growth plan and diverse market exposure. Volex’s ongoing investments in capacity expansion and customer programs aim to support its ambitious target of reaching $1.2 billion in revenues by FY2027.

For further insights into GB:VLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.