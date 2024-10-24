News & Insights

Stocks

Volatus Aerospace Secures $15 Million for Expansion

October 24, 2024 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Drone Delivery Canada (TSE:FLT) has released an update.

Volatus Aerospace has secured $15 million in funding from Investissement Québec and Export Development Canada, enabling the company to expand its operations and develop aerial solutions across various industries. This financial boost will help Volatus achieve its growth strategy and move its head office to Québec, focusing on AI-based aerial solutions and unmanned delivery projects.

For further insights into TSE:FLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAKOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.