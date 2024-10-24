Volatus Aerospace Secures $15 Million for Expansion

Drone Delivery Canada (TSE:FLT) has released an update.

Volatus Aerospace has secured $15 million in funding from Investissement Québec and Export Development Canada, enabling the company to expand its operations and develop aerial solutions across various industries. This financial boost will help Volatus achieve its growth strategy and move its head office to Québec, focusing on AI-based aerial solutions and unmanned delivery projects.

For further insights into TSE:FLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.