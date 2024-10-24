Volatus Aerospace Expands with New European Subsidiary

Drone Delivery Canada (TSE:FLT) has released an update.

Volatus Aerospace has launched a new subsidiary in Norway, Volatus Aerospace Europe AS, to expand its reach into the European and African markets. This move aims to leverage Drone Delivery Canada’s advanced drone technologies for commercial opportunities, particularly in remote operations and logistics services. The new subsidiary will enhance operational capabilities and reduce costs for customers seeking innovative aerial solutions.

