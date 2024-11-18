Volatus Aerospace Boosts Drone Tech with DAIR Grant

Drone Delivery Canada (TSE:FLT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Volatus Aerospace has secured a $75,000 grant from the DAIR Green Fund to develop a “detect and avoid” system, enhancing drone safety and scalability for beyond visual line of sight operations. This funding, supported by the Canadian government, will help Volatus advance its commercial drone technologies, reducing human intervention while expanding operational possibilities.

For further insights into TSE:FLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.