Volatus Aerospace Boosts Drone Tech with DAIR Grant

November 18, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Drone Delivery Canada (TSE:FLT) has released an update.

Volatus Aerospace has secured a $75,000 grant from the DAIR Green Fund to develop a “detect and avoid” system, enhancing drone safety and scalability for beyond visual line of sight operations. This funding, supported by the Canadian government, will help Volatus advance its commercial drone technologies, reducing human intervention while expanding operational possibilities.

