Volatus Aerospace appoints Greg Colacitti as COO

Volatus Aerospace (TAKOF) announced the appointment of Omar Mourad, CFA, Director, Private Equity – Manufacturing & Diversified Product with Investissement Quebec, to the Board of Directors. Omar brings extensive expertise in private equity and strategic investment, aligning with Volatus’ vision for expansion and industry leadership. Volatus is pleased to announce that Greg Colacitti has been promoted to the position of COO, replacing Steve Magirias, who is no longer with the Company. Greg, who has been with Drone Delivery Canada since 2014, most recently served as Director of Operations and is a co-inventor on all Drone Delivery Canada patents. His leadership approach and alignment with Volatus’ post-merger objectives make him well-suited to support the Company’s continued growth. As previously announced, Rob Walker, will continue as Chief Commercial Officer. Volatus is also pleased to report that phase one of the post-merger integration of Volatus Aerospace Corp and Drone Delivery Canada is complete ahead of schedule. This progress supports the Company’s aggressive efforts to commercialize its proprietary technologies and remote operations capabilities, enabling Volatus to deliver an increasingly comprehensive range of aerial solutions to clients worldwide.

