Volatus Aerospace Achieves Milestone at Edmonton Airport

October 24, 2024 — 04:08 pm EDT

Drone Delivery Canada (TSE:FLT) has released an update.

Volatus Aerospace Inc. has reached a significant milestone by extending its drone flight path at Edmonton International Airport, marking the first Canadian drone operation to intersect an active runway glide path. This achievement showcases Volatus’ advanced capabilities in drone logistics and opens up new international market opportunities, particularly in regions with less restrictive regulations.

