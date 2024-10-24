News & Insights

Voip-Palcom Strengthens Governance with Key Appointments

October 24, 2024 — 02:48 pm EDT

Voip-Palcom ( (VPLM) ) has issued an update.

VoIP-Pal.Com Inc. has announced several key management changes, appointing Austin McDonald as a director and Gavin McMillan as President, while Emil Malak remains CEO amidst these transitions. The company also expanded its Series A preferred stock by 200,000 shares, enhancing its strategic voting rights. These moves signal an effort to strengthen corporate governance and align leadership with evolving market needs, captivating the interest of stock market enthusiasts.

