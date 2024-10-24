Voip-Palcom Strengthens Governance with Key Appointments

Voip-Palcom ( (VPLM) ) has issued an update.

VoIP-Pal.Com Inc. has announced several key management changes, appointing Austin McDonald as a director and Gavin McMillan as President, while Emil Malak remains CEO amidst these transitions. The company also expanded its Series A preferred stock by 200,000 shares, enhancing its strategic voting rights. These moves signal an effort to strengthen corporate governance and align leadership with evolving market needs, captivating the interest of stock market enthusiasts.

For detailed information about VPLM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.