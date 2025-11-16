Vodafone Idea (NSEI:IDEA) Price Target Increased by 22.61% to 9.07

The average one-year price target for Vodafone Idea (NSEI:IDEA) has been revised to ₹ 9.07 / share. This is an increase of 22.61% from the prior estimate of ₹ 7.40 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 2.42 to a high of ₹ 15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.12% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 10.94 / share.

Vodafone Idea Maintains 5.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.73%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodafone Idea. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDEA is 0.03%, an increase of 16.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.48% to 2,378,378K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 469,252K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 382,580K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368,923K shares , representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEA by 10.01% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 346,441K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325,268K shares , representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEA by 11.95% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 222,583K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 219,727K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEA by 12.34% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 145,032K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149,664K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEA by 19.92% over the last quarter.

