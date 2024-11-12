News & Insights

Vocento’s Revenue Decline and Strategic Adjustments in 2024

Vocento (ES:VOC) has released an update.

Vocento has reported a 2.4% decline in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to weaker-than-expected advertising performance in both print and digital media. Despite challenges in the press segment, the company has seen a 4.1% improvement in its diversification businesses. With an ongoing efficiency plan and strategic review under new leadership, Vocento aims to address these challenges and adjust its EBITDA targets accordingly.

