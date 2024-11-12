Vocento to Present 2024 Financial Results

Vocento (ES:VOC) has released an update.

Vocento, S.A. is set to release its financial results for the first nine months of 2024 following the market close on November 12, 2024. An audioconference to discuss these results will be held on November 13, 2024, providing insights for investors and stakeholders.

