VNET vs. TTD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Services stocks have likely encountered both 21Vianet (VNET) and The Trade Desk (TTD). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

21Vianet has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while The Trade Desk has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that VNET is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

VNET currently has a forward P/E ratio of 62, while TTD has a forward P/E of 63.76. We also note that VNET has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.77.

Another notable valuation metric for VNET is its P/B ratio of 0.71. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TTD has a P/B of 21.16.

These metrics, and several others, help VNET earn a Value grade of A, while TTD has been given a Value grade of F.

VNET is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that VNET is likely the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

