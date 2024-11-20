News & Insights

VNET Group’s Q3 Revenue Boosted by IDC Growth

November 20, 2024 — 04:54 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VNET Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR (VNET) has released an update.

VNET Group, a prominent provider of data center services in China, reported a 12.4% increase in total net revenues for the third quarter of 2024, driven by a surge in wholesale IDC business revenues which rose by 86.4%. The company continues to capitalize on AI-driven demand, securing significant new orders and maintaining a high utilization rate in its data centers. VNET aims to further strengthen its financial position by forming a pre-REITs fund with a major Chinese insurance company.

