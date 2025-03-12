News & Insights

VNET

VNET Group, Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

March 12, 2025 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) released Loss for fourth quarter of -RMB11.096 million

The company's bottom line totaled -RMB11.096 million, or -RMB0.01 per share. This compares with -RMB2.442 billion, or -RMB2.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to RMB2.246 billion from RMB1.898 billion last year.

VNET Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -RMB11.096 Mln. vs. -RMB2.442 Bln. last year. -EPS: -RMB0.01 vs. -RMB2.65 last year. -Revenue: RMB2.246 Bln vs. RMB1.898 Bln last year.

For the fourth quarter, net loss per American Depositary Share, or ADS, was RMB 0.06, compared with a loss of RMB 15.88 per ADS, recorded for the same period last year.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, VNET Group anticipates a rise in adjusted EBITDA and revenue.

The company expects annual adjusted EBITDA of RMB2.700 to RMB2.760 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 11 to 14 percent.

The Group projects full-year revenue to be in the range of RMB9.100 to RMB9.300 billion, a year-over-year growth of 10 to 13 percent.

