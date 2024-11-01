VNET Group Adjusts Board Composition Amid Growth Focus

VNET Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR (VNET) has released an update.

VNET Group, Inc., a major internet data center services provider in China, has announced a change in its board composition following the resignation of Changqing Ye, an independent director. Kenneth Chung-Hou Tai, who has been with VNET since 2012, will take over Ye’s position on the audit committee. This adjustment keeps the board at six members, with four being independent directors, reflecting VNET’s commitment to strong governance as it continues its growth trajectory.

