VNE S.p.A. Sees Significant Order Growth in Q3 2024

October 31, 2024 — 12:52 pm EDT

VNE S.p.A. (IT:VNE) has released an update.

VNE S.p.A., a leader in automatic payment management, reported a significant surge in orders during Q3 2024, with retail sector orders increasing by 184% compared to the same period in 2023. This growth is attributed to strategic investments in the retail segment, while the gaming sector remained stable. The company secured 758 machine orders across both sectors, reflecting strong market positioning and client confidence despite challenging economic conditions.

