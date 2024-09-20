VNDA Stock Down as FDA Rejects NDA for Tradipitant in Gastroparesis

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. VNDA announced that the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) to its new drug application (NDA) seeking approval for its pipeline candidate, tradipitant for the treatment of symptoms in gastroparesis.

Shares of the company were down 6.1% on Sept. 19 following the announcement of the news.

Marked by delayed gastric emptying, gastroparesis is a serious condition that slows down the stomach's ability to empty its contents. The FDA has not approved any effective medicine for treating gastroparesis in more than 40 years.

More on FDA's CRL for VNDA's Tradipitant

Per the CRL, the FDA called for Vanda to conduct additional studies on tradipitant with a design that was inconsistent with the advice of key experts in the field and not appropriate based on the scientific understanding of the disease.

Also, per management, the FDA delayed its decision by more than 185 days and failed to meet the requirements specified by the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA).

Notably, the FDCA requires that the FDA review an NDA and provide either an approval or a possible hearing within 180 days of the filing. The FDA failed to do either.

Per the company, it had time and again asked the FDA to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the NDA for tradipitant while the regulatory body declined.

Several patients treated with tradipitant have now filed a Citizen Petition pleading with the regulatory body to approve tradipitant for the treatment of gastroparesis.

VNDA's Development Plans for Tradipitant

Despite the FDA declining to approve tradipitant for treating symptoms in gastroparesis, the company will continue to pursue the marketing approval for tradipitant in the given indication.

Apart from gastroparesis, VNDA is also developing tradipitant for preventing vomiting induced by motion sickness.

In May 2024, the company announced positive data from a second phase III study that investigated tradipitant for preventing vomiting induced by motion sickness.

Vanda plans to submit an NDA for tradipitant to the FDA for the treatment of motion sickness later in 2024.

