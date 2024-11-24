Vmoto Invests in Evotion to Boost E-Mobility in Asia

Vmoto Limited (AU:VMT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Vmoto Limited has announced a strategic investment of SGD 1 million into Singapore-based e-mobility company Evotion, acquiring a 12.5% stake. This partnership aims to leverage Vmoto’s advanced technology and Evotion’s regional expertise to deploy electric vehicle bikes, battery swapping, and charging infrastructure across Singapore and South-East Asia. With this move, both companies strive to accelerate the transition to sustainable, emission-free transportation in the region.
For further insights into AU:VMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘There’s More Room to Run,’ Says Top Analyst About MicroStrategy Stock
- ‘Time to Get Out,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Nio Stock
- ‘Expect Further Slowdown,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.