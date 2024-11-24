Vmoto Invests in Evotion to Boost E-Mobility in Asia

Vmoto Limited (AU:VMT) has released an update.

Vmoto Limited has announced a strategic investment of SGD 1 million into Singapore-based e-mobility company Evotion, acquiring a 12.5% stake. This partnership aims to leverage Vmoto’s advanced technology and Evotion’s regional expertise to deploy electric vehicle bikes, battery swapping, and charging infrastructure across Singapore and South-East Asia. With this move, both companies strive to accelerate the transition to sustainable, emission-free transportation in the region.

