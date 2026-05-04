VKQ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust (Symbol: VKQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.58, changing hands as low as $9.50 per share. Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VKQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VKQ's low point in its 52 week range is $8.935 per share, with $9.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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