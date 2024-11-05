News & Insights

Vizsla Silver Advances with TSX Approval and Share Sale

November 05, 2024 — 01:49 pm EST

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) has released an update.

Vizsla Silver has received conditional approval to move its common shares to the Toronto Stock Exchange, marking a significant step in enhancing its market presence. The company also reported issuing 3.9 million shares through its ‘at-the-market’ equity program, raising over $8.5 million on the NYSE American. This progress aligns with Vizsla Silver’s strategic goals of expanding its financial and exploration capabilities.

