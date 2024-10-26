News & Insights

Vivoryon Therapeutics Reports Promising Kidney Drug Results

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (GB:0R3M) has released an update.

Vivoryon Therapeutics has announced promising results from its Phase 2b study of varoglutamstat, showing significant improvement in kidney function, particularly among diabetic patients. The drug demonstrated an excellent safety profile and may offer a new treatment approach for diabetic kidney disease and other kidney disorders. The company plans further studies to confirm these effects.

