VivoPower’s Tembo Tusker Gains Approval in Australia

VivoPower International’s subsidiary, Tembo, has achieved a significant milestone by securing full on-road regulatory approval for its 100% electric utility vehicles, the Tembo Tusker, in Australia. This approval positions Tembo to expand its sales and deliveries across the country, tapping into the lucrative US$10 billion Australasian pick-up truck market. The Tembo Tusker, available in various configurations, offers impressive range and capacity, underscoring VivoPower’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

