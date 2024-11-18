News & Insights

VivoPower’s Tembo Tusker Gains Approval in Australia

November 18, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

VivoPower International (VVPR) has released an update.

VivoPower International’s subsidiary, Tembo, has achieved a significant milestone by securing full on-road regulatory approval for its 100% electric utility vehicles, the Tembo Tusker, in Australia. This approval positions Tembo to expand its sales and deliveries across the country, tapping into the lucrative US$10 billion Australasian pick-up truck market. The Tembo Tusker, available in various configurations, offers impressive range and capacity, underscoring VivoPower’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

