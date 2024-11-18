VivoPower’s Tembo secures full on road homologation VTA for Tembo Tusker

Tembo E-LV has secured full on road homologation vehicle type approval for Tembo Tusker 100% electric utility vehicles across the Australia market. The approval secured by Tembo makes the Tusker only the second full electric ute to receive full on-road homologation in Australia. Tembo is currently in the process of securing similar clearance for Tuskers in New Zealand.Tembo will now seek to fast-track its strategy of bringing the Tuskers to other markets where it has customers and partners, including the United Arab Emirates, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Canada, amongst others.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VVPR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.