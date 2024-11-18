News & Insights

VivoPower’s Tembo secures full on road homologation VTA for Tembo Tusker

November 18, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Tembo E-LV has secured full on road homologation vehicle type approval for Tembo Tusker 100% electric utility vehicles across the Australia market. The approval secured by Tembo makes the Tusker only the second full electric ute to receive full on-road homologation in Australia. Tembo is currently in the process of securing similar clearance for Tuskers in New Zealand.Tembo will now seek to fast-track its strategy of bringing the Tuskers to other markets where it has customers and partners, including the United Arab Emirates, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Canada, amongst others.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
