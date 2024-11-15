VivoPower Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

VivoPower International (VVPR) has released an update.

VivoPower International has received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that its stock price has fallen below the $1 minimum bid requirement, putting the company at risk of delisting if it fails to meet this condition by May 2025. To address this, VivoPower has 180 days to regain compliance, and it may seek additional time if needed. Investors should watch closely as VivoPower evaluates its options to rectify this situation.

