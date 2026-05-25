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Vividthree To Report Lower Revenue, Loss For FY26

May 25, 2026 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Board of Vividthree Holdings Ltd. (OMK.SI) said, following a preliminary review of the unaudited financial results, the Group is expected to report a net loss for fiscal 2026, mainly attributable to lower revenue, recognition of impairment losses on goodwill arising from business combinations, fair value losses in investments in financial assets, and expected credit losses on receivables.

Vividthree Holdings advised shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the company. Vividthree is still in the process of finalising its unaudited financial results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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