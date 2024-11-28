News & Insights

Markets

Vivendi: CIAM Seeking To Postpone Shareholders Meeting - Quick Facts

November 28, 2024 — 03:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) acknowledged the interim injunction filed by CIAM with the President of the Paris Commercial Court, with a hearing scheduled for December 4, 2024. The company noted that CIAM is seeking to postpone Vivendi's General Shareholders Meeting, scheduled for December 9, 2024, until rulings are issued on two other actions initiated by CIAM. CIAM has 0.025% stake in Vivendi's share capital.

Vivendi believes it is essential to uphold shareholder democracy and reserves its right to seek financial compensation through the Courts handling CIAM's actions.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.