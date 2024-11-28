Vivendi: CIAM Seeking To Postpone Shareholders Meeting - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) acknowledged the interim injunction filed by CIAM with the President of the Paris Commercial Court, with a hearing scheduled for December 4, 2024. The company noted that CIAM is seeking to postpone Vivendi's General Shareholders Meeting, scheduled for December 9, 2024, until rulings are issued on two other actions initiated by CIAM. CIAM has 0.025% stake in Vivendi's share capital.

Vivendi believes it is essential to uphold shareholder democracy and reserves its right to seek financial compensation through the Courts handling CIAM's actions.

