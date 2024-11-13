Vivani Medical Secures Funding for GLP-1 Implant Trial

An update from Vivani Medical ( (VANI) ) is now available.

Vivani Medical is advancing its innovative GLP-1 implant technology to address obesity and chronic weight management, securing $5 million in equity financing to support its first-in-human clinical trial in Australia. This trial aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of their miniature, long-acting exenatide implants, which promise improved medication adherence with less frequent dosing. With a focus on revolutionizing the treatment of chronic diseases, Vivani’s pipeline could significantly impact global health by enhancing the effectiveness of medications for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

