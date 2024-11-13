News & Insights

Stocks

Vivani Medical Secures Funding for GLP-1 Implant Trial

November 13, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Vivani Medical ( (VANI) ) is now available.

Vivani Medical is advancing its innovative GLP-1 implant technology to address obesity and chronic weight management, securing $5 million in equity financing to support its first-in-human clinical trial in Australia. This trial aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of their miniature, long-acting exenatide implants, which promise improved medication adherence with less frequent dosing. With a focus on revolutionizing the treatment of chronic diseases, Vivani’s pipeline could significantly impact global health by enhancing the effectiveness of medications for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Find detailed analytics on VANI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VANI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.