Vivakor Expands Services with Strategic Acquisitions

Vivakor, Inc., a key player in the midstream energy sector, is expanding its services across major U.S. oil basins with recent strategic acquisitions, enhancing its offerings in oil gathering, transport, and environmental remediation. The company’s growth is driven by increasing oil demand and supported by long-term contracts, positioning it as a diversified entity with a strong presence in the midstream market. Vivakor’s seasoned management team continues to leverage market trends to capitalize on profitability and strategic partnerships.

