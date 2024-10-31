Viva Leisure Updates Director’s Interest in Securities

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of Director Harry Konstantinou, reflecting the issuance and lapsing of options under the company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan. This adjustment involves an acquisition of 307,106 options and a disposal of 243,000 options, highlighting active management of executive securities. Such movements can indicate strategic shifts and potential growth opportunities, sparking interest among investors keen on the company’s financial dynamics.

For further insights into AU:VVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.