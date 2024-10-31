News & Insights

Viva Leisure Updates Director’s Interest in Securities

October 31, 2024 — 07:29 pm EDT

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of Director Harry Konstantinou, reflecting the issuance and lapsing of options under the company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan. This adjustment involves an acquisition of 307,106 options and a disposal of 243,000 options, highlighting active management of executive securities. Such movements can indicate strategic shifts and potential growth opportunities, sparking interest among investors keen on the company’s financial dynamics.

