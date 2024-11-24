Viva Leisure Ltd. Updates Ongoing Buy-Back Program

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 1,073,080 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased prior to the latest update. The company bought back an additional 6,910 securities on the previous day, highlighting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

