News & Insights

Stocks

Viva Leisure Ltd. Updates Ongoing Buy-Back Program

November 24, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Viva Leisure Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 1,073,080 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased prior to the latest update. The company bought back an additional 6,910 securities on the previous day, highlighting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:VVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.