Viva Leisure Expands Plus Fitness Franchise into Southeast Asia

Viva Leisure Ltd. (AU:VVA) has released an update.
Viva Leisure Ltd. is making strides in its global expansion by signing a significant franchise agreement through its subsidiary, Plus Fitness, to establish multiple gym locations in Singapore, with plans to expand further into Malaysia and the Philippines. This strategic move leverages a low-cost, low-risk franchise model and taps into the untapped potential of the Southeast Asian fitness market, which has low gym penetration rates. By aligning with regional partners, Viva Leisure aims to capitalize on the growing demand for affordable fitness solutions in these dynamic markets.
