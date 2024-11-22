Viva Energy Adjusts Securities Amid Unmet Conditions

Viva Energy Group Ltd. (AU:VEA) has released an update.

Viva Energy Group Ltd. has announced the cessation of 4,108 deferred share rights due to unmet conditions, impacting its issued capital. This development might influence investor sentiment as they assess the company’s performance and strategic direction. Such adjustments in securities can be critical for stakeholders tracking Viva Energy’s market activities.

