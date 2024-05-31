News & Insights

Viva Biotech Announces Share Option Schemes

May 31, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Viva Biotech Holdings (HK:1873) has released an update.

Viva Biotech Holdings has successfully adopted its Viva Shanghai Phase I and Phase II Share Option Schemes, with shareholders’ approval leading to the immediate effectivity of both schemes. The company has updated its share option grants, now extending 7,320,000 Phase I and Phase II share options to 11 and 21 incentive participants respectively, with slight adjustments due to personnel changes. These grants are set to be formalized and implemented for the incentive participants on June 14, 2024.

