VIV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (Symbol: VIV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.30, changing hands as low as $9.01 per share. Telefonica Brasil SA shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIV's low point in its 52 week range is $7.615 per share, with $11.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.06.

