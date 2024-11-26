Vitura Health’s Innovative Expansion in Digital Healthcare

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Vitura Health Limited, listed on the ASX as VIT, is revolutionizing the digital health landscape in Australia with its innovative platforms like Canview. With a focus on medicinal cannabis, telehealth services, and a joint venture for psychedelic product distribution, Vitura is poised for growth in the healthcare sector. The company’s diverse operations aim to streamline healthcare services for doctors, pharmacists, and patients, while expanding into new market opportunities.

