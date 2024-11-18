Vitura Health and Crisci Group Revitalize Releaf Business

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Vitura Health Limited, in collaboration with Crisci Group, has acquired the majority of Releaf Group’s assets, aiming to revitalize the Releaf business and enhance patient care services. The partnership grants Vitura a 50% stake in the joint venture, Flora Holdings Pty Ltd, along with favorable distribution rights for medicinal cannabis products through its Canview platform. This strategic move is expected to be value-accretive for Vitura’s shareholders as it aligns with the company’s growth strategy.

