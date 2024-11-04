News & Insights

Vitesse Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 04, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Vitesse Energy, Inc. ( (VTS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vitesse Energy has reported its Q3 2024 financial results with a net income of $17.4 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $37.6 million. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend and revised its 2024 guidance, anticipating increased production and cash flow. Vitesse’s strategic focus includes significant production of oil and a decrease in capital expenditures, providing a promising outlook for investors interested in sustainable growth and financial stability.

