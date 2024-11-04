Vitesse Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

Vitesse Energy, Inc. ( (VTS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vitesse Energy has reported its Q3 2024 financial results with a net income of $17.4 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $37.6 million. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend and revised its 2024 guidance, anticipating increased production and cash flow. Vitesse’s strategic focus includes significant production of oil and a decrease in capital expenditures, providing a promising outlook for investors interested in sustainable growth and financial stability.

For a thorough assessment of VTS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.