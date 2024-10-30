Vitesse Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend for Shareholders

Vitesse Energy, Inc. ( (VTS) ) has issued an update.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share, highlighting its commitment to returning capital to stockholders. This payout, scheduled for December 31, 2024, is set for shareholders on record by December 16, 2024. Vitesse operates as a non-operator in oil and gas wells, focusing on leveraging financial interests with leading US operators.

