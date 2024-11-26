News & Insights

Vitasoy International Reports Strong Profit Growth

November 26, 2024 — 10:55 pm EST

Vitasoy International Holdings ( (VTSYF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Vitasoy International Holdings presented to its investors.

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited is a beverage and food manufacturer primarily operating in the Asia-Pacific region, known for its plant-based drinks and commitment to sustainability. In its recent earnings report for the six months ending September 2024, the company reported a revenue increase of 2% to HK$3,443 million, with significant operational profit growth of 50%, bolstered by strong performance in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Key financial highlights included a gross profit margin increase to 51.6% and a robust EBITDA growth of 18%. The company also declared an interim dividend of HK4.0 cents per share, reflecting its solid financial standing. Looking forward, Vitasoy aims to sustain its growth momentum by focusing on innovation and operational efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to cost management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

