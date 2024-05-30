News & Insights

Vitality Products Reports Improved Financials

May 30, 2024 — 08:21 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vitality Products (TSE:VPI) has released an update.

Vitality Products Inc. has reported an 8% increase in quarterly sales of its natural health products, with a significant reduction in net loss compared to the previous year. The company has streamlined its operations, resulting in lowered general, selling, and administrative expenses, and is working on expanding its sales in North America. Despite a slight decline in annual sales, the firm’s cost-cutting measures and award-winning product line hint at a strategic push for growth.

