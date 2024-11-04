Vital Battery Metals Strikes Copper in Newfoundland

Vital Battery Metals, Inc. (TSE:VBAM) has released an update.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. has successfully completed its inaugural drilling program at the Sting Copper Project in Newfoundland, intersecting significant copper mineralization. This achievement marks a promising step for the company, as all drilled zones showed mineralization with chalcopyrite and pyrite.

