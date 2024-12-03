Vita Life Sciences Initiates Strategic Share Buy-Back

Vita Life Sciences Limited (AU:VLS) has released an update.
Vita Life Sciences Limited has announced an on-market share buy-back, repurchasing a total of 275,935 shares with a total consideration of $577,676.80. The highest price paid for the shares was $2.10, while the lowest was $2.01, with 8,085,636 shares still available for buy-back. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health.
